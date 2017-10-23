DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

10/23/2017: Will a new term help Shinzo Abe win the fight against deflation?

(Global edition) From the BBC World Service … Japan’s prime minister secured his coalition party’s parliamentary super majority in a snap election this weekend, but even as investors cheer the victory, can Shinzo Abe win the ongoing fight against deflation and mounting debt? Afterwards, the air quality in London regularly breaks legal air pollution limits. Now the city’s mayor is taking matters into his own hands with a new charge to drivers of the most polluting diesel vehicles.  Then, we’ll take you to South Korea where an international air show displaying U.S. fighter jets is being used as a show of force to Pyongyang. 

David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

