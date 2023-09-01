Skin in the GameAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Skin in the Game: Lessons from the video game industry
Sep 1, 2023

From left to right, Rogelio Lara, co-creator of the "Here's Your Change" video game, chats with "Marketplace Morning Report" host David Brancaccio. Kelly Silvera/Marketplace
A special series on what the massive video game industry can teach us about economics, business, money and careers.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

