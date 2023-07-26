AI on the JobI've Always Wondered ...Shelf LifeSkin in the Game

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Setting a pay precedent
Jul 26, 2023

Setting a pay precedent

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
The new contract between the Teamsters and UPS includes $30 billion in wage gains for workers. Could that encourage other companies to increase pay? Plus, check-ins on the ad market and the care economy.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:05 AM PDT
8:23
2:59 AM PDT
14:04
1:40 PM PDT
1:50
5:28 PM PDT
32:34
4:01 PM PDT
28:17
Jul 13, 2023
54:16
May 26, 2023
18:56
The rise and fall of home prices across America
The rise and fall of home prices across America
Has the crackdown on global tax dodging failed?
Has the crackdown on global tax dodging failed?
UPS reaches contract with 340,000 unionized workers, averting potentially calamitous strike
UPS reaches contract with 340,000 unionized workers, averting potentially calamitous strike
Strikes continue over judicial reform in Israel
Marketplace Morning Report
Strikes continue over judicial reform in Israel