San Francisco wants to stay attractive to tech companies. What about remote work?
Jul 18, 2023

San Francisco wants to stay attractive to tech companies. What about remote work?

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Global leaders will convene in San Francisco this fall for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Mayor London Breed says it's one step in attracting and retaining the tech companies the city is known for. Plus, what it means that retail sales for June were lower than expected.

Segments From this episode

San Francisco's mayor challenges the public perception of her city

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson and Erika Soderstrom
Jul 18, 2023
San Francisco's empty office buildings and fleeing retailers have been in the news. London Breed challenges that narrative.
Increasing housing production, Mayor London Breed says, is one of her main focuses. She also says San Francisco has to get creative with how to repurpose vacant office space.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

