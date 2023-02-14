A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Romance scammers are loading up their Cupid’s arrows
Feb 14, 2023

Romance scammers are loading up their Cupid’s arrows

Issouf Sanogo/AFP via Getty Images
This Valentine's Day, lots of people are going to be out in search of love — in the case of online romance scammers, they'll be looking for a big payday. We talked with Dina Temple-Raston, host of the cyber-focused podcast "Click Here" about the proliferation of online romance scams and what her conversation with a former scammer revealed. Ford announced it will be cutting its workforce in Europe by more than a tenth, which the company said will allow it to invest more into electric vehicle manufacturing in the U.S. And, online scammers are exploiting the earthquake in Turkey and Syria by creating fake donations accounts. 

Segments From this episode

Financial losses from romance scams add up

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Meredith Garretson and Erika Soderstrom
Feb 14, 2023
Reported romance scam losses in 2022 were $1.3 billion, but that's likely an undercount.
Many online scammers are running multiple cons at once, including romance scams.
celiaosk via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

