and we’ll thank you with a Marketplace Investor T-shirt – only through Valentine’s Day!
Romance scammers are loading up their Cupid’s arrows
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
This Valentine's Day, lots of people are going to be out in search of love — in the case of online romance scammers, they'll be looking for a big payday. We talked with Dina Temple-Raston, host of the cyber-focused podcast "Click Here" about the proliferation of online romance scams and what her conversation with a former scammer revealed. Ford announced it will be cutting its workforce in Europe by more than a tenth, which the company said will allow it to invest more into electric vehicle manufacturing in the U.S. And, online scammers are exploiting the earthquake in Turkey and Syria by creating fake donations accounts.
Segments From this episode
Financial losses from romance scams add up
Reported romance scam losses in 2022 were $1.3 billion, but that's likely an undercount.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC