Rising rates: inflation vs bank balance sheets

From the BBC World Service: After the Federal Reserve, it's the turn of the Bank of England to make a decision on interest rates. Central banks are juggling two major concerns — inflation and stability in the banking sector. Since SVB collapsed, we've seen how higher rates affect the value of assets like bond portfolios held by banks. But in the UK, that decision may be clearer because inflation remains stubbornly high — markets are certainly expecting another rise. Meanwhile, there's a tussle in the European Union over the date to phase out gas-powered and diesel cars. And, what's it like doing business in Iraq 20 years after the U.S.-led invasion?