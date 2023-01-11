Recession warning from the World Bank

From the BBC World Service: The global economy is "perilously close" to a recession, warns from the World Bank. Ayhan Kose, the bank's acting vice president for Equitable Growth, Finance, and Institutions, tells us how earnings growth in almost every part of the world is likely to be slower than it was during the decade before Covid-19. Plus, wage rises are on the way for some workers in Japan after the clothing retailer Uniqlo promised a 40% lift. And, we find out how Serbia's gaming industry is benefiting from Russian exiles.