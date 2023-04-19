Sign up for our free email Crash Course and register for our live “office hours” on Zoom April 25!
Prices remain stubbornly high in the UK
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: The rate of price rises slowed in the eurozone last month to about 7%, but inflation in the U.K. is still more than 10%. That's despite continued expectations it will fall. We examine the U.K's "sticky" price problem. Meanwhile, the European Union is boosting its semiconductor industry. And, why South Korea is cracking down on nepotism in the workplace.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC