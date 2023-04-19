The Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Public media is independent, community-supported media for the public good. Donate Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Prices remain stubbornly high in the UK
Apr 19, 2023

Prices remain stubbornly high in the UK

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Susannah Ireland/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: The rate of price rises slowed in the eurozone last month to about 7%, but inflation in the U.K. is still more than 10%. That's despite continued expectations it will fall. We examine the U.K's "sticky" price problem. Meanwhile, the European Union is boosting its semiconductor industry. And, why South Korea is cracking down on nepotism in the workplace.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:19 AM PDT
9:52
1:23 AM PDT
9:02
2:52 AM PDT
1:50
4:28 PM PDT
25:45
2:07 PM PDT
27:35
Apr 14, 2023
2:45
Apr 12, 2023
35:37
Higher interest rates should mean more money for savers — but switching banks can be a hassle
Higher interest rates should mean more money for savers — but switching banks can be a hassle
The Federal Reserve's Beige Book adds color to economic data
The Federal Reserve's Beige Book adds color to economic data
Procrastinating on your taxes? Here’s our FAQ on extensions and filing late 
Procrastinating on your taxes? Here’s our FAQ on extensions and filing late 
Hollywood could be headed for a strike
Marketplace Morning Report
Hollywood could be headed for a strike

Need some Econ 101?

Sign up for our free email Crash Course and register for our live “office hours” on Zoom April 25!

Let's go!