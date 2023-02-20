President Biden visited Ukraine. What was on the agenda?
President Biden arrived in Kyiv this morning on a surprise visit to wartime Ukraine. Hear about what was on the agenda, including fresh arms deliveries and other forms of assistance. The BBC investigates alleged sexual assault on Kenyan tea farms that supply some of the world's largest brands. And, a look at how abortion funds and clinics in the South are sending services across state lines into communities where the practice became illegal after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Please be advised content featured in this podcast includes a story about sexual abuse that listeners may find difficult to hear or inappropriate for younger audiences.
Segments From this episode
President Biden visits Ukraine
Marketplace Nova Safo has the details.
Abortion funds and clinics in the South expand their reach across state lines
People seeking abortions in the South, where it is largely illegal, face costs for travel, time off work and child care.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC