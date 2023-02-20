A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
👀 Noticed less cereal in the box? Fewer squares in your TP? Share your shrinkflation stories
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
President Biden visited Ukraine. What was on the agenda?
Feb 20, 2023

President Biden visited Ukraine. What was on the agenda?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images
President Biden arrived in Kyiv this morning on a surprise visit to wartime Ukraine. Hear about what was on the agenda, including fresh arms deliveries and other forms of assistance. The BBC investigates alleged sexual assault on Kenyan tea farms that supply some of the world's largest brands. And, a look at how abortion funds and clinics in the South are sending services across state lines into communities where the practice became illegal after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.  Please be advised content featured in this podcast includes a story about sexual abuse that listeners may find difficult to hear or inappropriate for younger audiences.

Segments From this episode

President Biden visits Ukraine

Marketplace Nova Safo has the details.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Abortion funds and clinics in the South expand their reach across state lines

by Paige Pfleger
Feb 20, 2023
People seeking abortions in the South, where it is largely illegal, face costs for travel, time off work and child care.
Protesters stand on the steps of Nashville’s courthouse on Aug. 25, the day Tennessee’s full abortion ban took effect.
Paige Pfleger/WPLN
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:25 AM PST
7:11
3:20 AM PST
8:52
Feb 17, 2023
1:50
Feb 17, 2023
22:08
Feb 17, 2023
26:47
Feb 14, 2023
27:20
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Consumers say they're worried about the economy, but retail sales are strong
Consumers say they're worried about the economy, but retail sales are strong
Why comparing government and household spending doesn't quite work
Raising the Debt Ceiling
Why comparing government and household spending doesn't quite work
Are companies more likely to fire older workers in mass layoffs? 
Are companies more likely to fire older workers in mass layoffs? 
How much will it cost to rebuild in Turkey and Syria?
Marketplace Morning Report
How much will it cost to rebuild in Turkey and Syria?