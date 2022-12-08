How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Peru’s presidential crisis
Dec 8, 2022

Peru’s presidential crisis

New Peruvian president Dina Boluarte (R) is sworn in hours after former president Pedro Castillo was impeached in Lima, on December 7, 2022. Photo by Cris Bouroncle/AFP) via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: After the ousting of Peru's president, we look at what change at the top means for the economy. Plus, why has the U.K. given the go-ahead to its first coal mine in 30 years? And, how significant will Harry and Meghan's Netflix series be for the streaming service?

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer

