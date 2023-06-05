Raising the Debt CeilingFinding Your PlaceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...

Oil prices rise as OPEC+ slashes production by a million barrels a day
Jun 5, 2023

Oil prices rise as OPEC+ slashes production by a million barrels a day

David McNew/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Oil prices rise after OPEC+, the organization enabling the cooperation of leading oil-producing countries in order to collectively influence the global market and maximize profit, cut production by a further million barrels a day. Oil analyst Cornelia Meyer explains why they've done it. Plus the BBC's Archana Shukla reports from India on the train crash that's cost at least 275 lives. And finally, China aims for the moon as it invests in the new space race.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

