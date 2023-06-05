Oil prices rise as OPEC+ slashes production by a million barrels a day

From the BBC World Service: Oil prices rise after OPEC+, the organization enabling the cooperation of leading oil-producing countries in order to collectively influence the global market and maximize profit, cut production by a further million barrels a day. Oil analyst Cornelia Meyer explains why they've done it. Plus the BBC's Archana Shukla reports from India on the train crash that's cost at least 275 lives. And finally, China aims for the moon as it invests in the new space race.