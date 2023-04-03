Oil output slashed by the million in the Middle East, but what will be the impact?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: With some of the biggest oil producing nations in the Middle East voluntarily cutting output by over one million barrels of oil a day, what will the impact be? The BBC Middle East Business Correspondent Sameer Hashmi is in Dubai finding out. Plus, it's one of Senegal's most visited tourist attractions, but the Pink Lake is no longer so pleasing on the eye, the BBC's Soraya Ali reports from Dakar.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC