Oil output slashed by the million in the Middle East, but what will be the impact?

From the BBC World Service: With some of the biggest oil producing nations in the Middle East voluntarily cutting output by over one million barrels of oil a day, what will the impact be? The BBC Middle East Business Correspondent Sameer Hashmi is in Dubai finding out. Plus, it's one of Senegal's most visited tourist attractions, but the Pink Lake is no longer so pleasing on the eye, the BBC's Soraya Ali reports from Dakar.