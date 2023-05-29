Now that there’s a debt deal, what does it need to pass?

President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced this weekend that they had struck an agreement on raising the nation's debt ceiling in exchange for spending cuts over the next two years. We look at what's in the joint proposal, and why its passage in Congress may involve wrangling the votes of holdout legislators. Plus, one factor that's contributing to rising rents and house prices are demographic trends, including more people living alone. And, a look at how Disney's "The Little Mermaid" film is boosting businesses that make "real" mermaid tails.