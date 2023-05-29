Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Now that there’s a debt deal, what does it need to pass?
May 29, 2023

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced this weekend that they had struck an agreement on raising the nation's debt ceiling in exchange for spending cuts over the next two years. We look at what's in the joint proposal, and why its passage in Congress may involve wrangling the votes of holdout legislators. Plus, one factor that's contributing to rising rents and house prices are demographic trends, including more people living alone. And, a look at how Disney's "The Little Mermaid" film is boosting businesses that make "real" mermaid tails. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

