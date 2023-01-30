Our new Marketplace Crash Course is here to help. Sign-up for free, learn at your own pace.
Nissan and Renault seemingly kiss and make up
Nissan and Renault, two of the world's largest automakers, announced that they are renewing their alliance after months of talks. The relationship previously deteriorated after a financial scandal involving past CEO-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn. The Federal Reserve faces a tough decision on how much it should raise interest rates at the bank's next meeting. And, Ukraine has arguably been fighting two wars simultaneously — one against Russian invaders, and another against corruption at home.
Segments From this episode
Nissan and Renault publicly renew partnership
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
The Fed faces a tough decision ahead of its next meeting
Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives, helps unpack the stakes going into the Fed's next meeting.
