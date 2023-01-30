My EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...

Nissan and Renault seemingly kiss and make up
Jan 30, 2023

Nissan and Renault seemingly kiss and make up

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Nissan and Renault, two of the world's largest automakers, announced that they are renewing their alliance after months of talks. The relationship previously deteriorated after a financial scandal involving past CEO-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn. The Federal Reserve faces a tough decision on how much it should raise interest rates at the bank's next meeting. And, Ukraine has arguably been fighting two wars simultaneously — one against Russian invaders, and another against corruption at home. 

