NASCAR looks to make a splash in Europe
Jun 7, 2023

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Some of the world's best race car drivers will compete this weekend at the renowned "24 Hours of Le Mans" race in France. This year, there's an additional entrant — a souped-up Chevrolet Camaro engineered by NASCAR that represents the body's hopes to win more international fans. We chat with auto journalist Jamie Kitman about the race and NASCAR's Garage 56 project. Plus, an initiative to recruit more women into the construction industry is running into headwinds as potential apprentices struggle to find child care. 

Segments From this episode

NASCAR hopes to woo international fans at 2023 Le Mans race

by David Brancaccio and Jarrett Dang

Marketplace’s David Brancaccio chats with Jamie Kitman, New York bureau chief at Car and Driver magazine, about NASCAR’s entry in the “24 Hours of Le Mans” race taking place in France this weekend.

California wants more women in construction. Child care grants will help.

by Daisy Nguyen
Jun 7, 2023
The state is awarding $25 million in grants to get more women into construction apprenticeships that can lead to high-paying jobs.
Tamarra Hayward receives a certificate of completion after a six-week pre-apprenticeship training program on March 30.
Beth LaBerge/KQED
Music from the episode

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

