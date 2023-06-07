NASCAR looks to make a splash in Europe

Some of the world's best race car drivers will compete this weekend at the renowned "24 Hours of Le Mans" race in France. This year, there's an additional entrant — a souped-up Chevrolet Camaro engineered by NASCAR that represents the body's hopes to win more international fans. We chat with auto journalist Jamie Kitman about the race and NASCAR's Garage 56 project. Plus, an initiative to recruit more women into the construction industry is running into headwinds as potential apprentices struggle to find child care.