More bad news for the beleaguered housing market
There's more bad news out this morning for the embattled housing sector. Housing starts, the metric used to measure the number of new homes being constructed in the U.S., fell for a fourth consecutive month. KPMG Chief Economist Diane Swonk helps us break down what the data means for the wider economy. And, Treasury Janet Yellen said that her department would take "extraordinary measures" to keep the U.S. government paying its debts as Congress mulls increasing the debt ceiling. And, a story about how a $30 million philanthropic donation to start an Illinois addiction treatment center played out when staffers had to actually run the place.
Segments From this episode
As the debt limit nears, what moves is the Treasury considering?
Basically, Treasury will have to move money around so it can keep paying the country’s most important bills. At least for a little while longer.
The housing market takes another hit
KPMG Chief Economist Diane Swonk gives us a view of the struggling housing market.
A $30 million gift to build an addiction treatment center. Then staffers had to run it.
The money was a one-time gift for infrastructure, but to stay running, the clinic is on its own.
