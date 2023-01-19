Economic PulseMy EconomyEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioI've Always Wondered ...

More bad news for the beleaguered housing market
Jan 19, 2023

More bad news for the beleaguered housing market

Getty Images
There's more bad news out this morning for the embattled housing sector. Housing starts, the metric used to measure the number of new homes being constructed in the U.S., fell for a fourth consecutive month. KPMG Chief Economist Diane Swonk helps us break down what the data means for the wider economy. And, Treasury Janet Yellen said that her department would take "extraordinary measures" to keep the U.S. government paying its debts as Congress mulls increasing the debt ceiling. And, a story about how a $30 million philanthropic donation to start an Illinois addiction treatment center played out when staffers had to actually run the place.

Segments From this episode

As the debt limit nears, what moves is the Treasury considering?

by Samantha Fields
Jan 19, 2023
Basically, Treasury will have to move money around so it can keep paying the country’s most important bills. At least for a little while longer.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that her department would have to take "extraordinary measures" to keep the U.S. government from defaulting on its debt.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
The housing market takes another hit

KPMG Chief Economist Diane Swonk gives us a view of the struggling housing market.
A $30 million gift to build an addiction treatment center. Then staffers had to run it.

by Bram Sable-Smith
Jan 19, 2023
The money was a one-time gift for infrastructure, but to stay running, the clinic is on its own.
Crossing Healthcare, an addiction treatment facility in Decatur, Illinois, received a $30 million grant to build the center, but had to fund staffing and programs by itself.
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

