Meta throws its hat into the generative AI ring
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is looking to follow tech giants Microsoft and Alphabet into the world of computational artificial intelligence — albeit a bit belatedly. We look into what the company is dubbing "SAM", which is in development to complement AI systems like ChatGPT. And, amid news of charges against a startup CEO who allegedly defrauded JPMorgan of $175 million, we talk with DePaul accounting professor Kelly Richmond Pope about her new book on the complexity of modern financial fraud.
Segments From this episode
Meta steps into the growing AI market
Marketplace's Nova Safo breaks down the company's announcement, as well as what hurdles "SAM" may face breaking into the nascent AI space.
What makes a financial fraudster? It's more complex than you might think.
“Fool Me Once" by Kelly Richmond Pope looks at the world of financial fraud — and how seemingly regular people can become perpetrators.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC