Meta throws its hat into the generative AI ring

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is looking to follow tech giants Microsoft and Alphabet into the world of computational artificial intelligence — albeit a bit belatedly. We look into what the company is dubbing "SAM", which is in development to complement AI systems like ChatGPT. And, amid news of charges against a startup CEO who allegedly defrauded JPMorgan of $175 million, we talk with DePaul accounting professor Kelly Richmond Pope about her new book on the complexity of modern financial fraud.