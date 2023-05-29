Memorial Day travel is up, but RV sales aren’t
It's Memorial Day, which means lots and lots of people across the country are on the move in their cars and campers. But even as the holiday travel season is expected to break records, sales of new RVs are not following suit. Plus, Turkish President Erdogan has won a second term in office following a runoff election on Sunday. And finally, we talk with the BBC's Will Bain about what the CEO of Binance, one of the major crypto trading firms, had to say about the future of regulation in the digital currency space.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC