Memorial Day travel is up, but RV sales aren’t

It's Memorial Day, which means lots and lots of people across the country are on the move in their cars and campers. But even as the holiday travel season is expected to break records, sales of new RVs are not following suit. Plus, Turkish President Erdogan has won a second term in office following a runoff election on Sunday. And finally, we talk with the BBC's Will Bain about what the CEO of Binance, one of the major crypto trading firms, had to say about the future of regulation in the digital currency space.