Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Marketplace is a public service newsroom powered by you. Give Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Memorial Day travel is up, but RV sales aren’t
May 29, 2023

Memorial Day travel is up, but RV sales aren’t

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Scott Olson/Getty Images
It's Memorial Day, which means lots and lots of people across the country are on the move in their cars and campers. But even as the holiday travel season is expected to break records, sales of new RVs are not following suit. Plus, Turkish President Erdogan has won a second term in office following a runoff election on Sunday. And finally, we talk with the BBC's Will Bain about what the CEO of Binance, one of the major crypto trading firms, had to say about the future of regulation in the digital currency space. 

Music from the episode

Crud Cheekface

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:49 AM PDT
8:29
2:54 AM PDT
6:22
May 26, 2023
1:50
May 26, 2023
28:44
May 26, 2023
28:11
May 26, 2023
18:56
May 25, 2023
42:08
Here's what you need to know before investing in the stock market
Financially Inclined
Here's what you need to know before investing in the stock market
Debt ceiling deadline is extended to June 5, later than previously estimated, Yellen says
Raising the Debt Ceiling
Debt ceiling deadline is extended to June 5, later than previously estimated, Yellen says
Inflation rose again. Will that sway the Fed on rates?
Marketplace Morning Report
Inflation rose again. Will that sway the Fed on rates?
Disney's new "Little Mermaid" drives a wave of business for the mermaid industry
Disney's new "Little Mermaid" drives a wave of business for the mermaid industry