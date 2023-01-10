Adventures in HousingHow We SurviveMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

ABOUT SHOW
Macron pushes ahead with pension reform
Jan 10, 2023

Macron pushes ahead with pension reform

A demonstrator wearing a placard translating into 'Poor people hunter' featuring a caricature of the French President at a rally against pension reforms in Toulouse in September. Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: At what age should you be able to retire? French President Emmanuel Macron is set for another showdown with trade unions as he tries to reform the state pension system. Plus, how smog is causing parts of India to grind to a halt. And, we hear from Seoul in South Korea where there are tight anti-Covid restrictions on travellers from China.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

