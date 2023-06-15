This Is UncomfortableFinding Your PlaceI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Life inside North Korea
Jun 15, 2023

Life inside North Korea

Jung Yeon-Je/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: It's arguably the most secretive and isolated country on Earth. North Korea has cut itself off from the outside world, and its borders have been sealed for three years in response to the COVID pandemic. Some of those living in North Korea have risked their lives to tell the BBC about how they're struggling to survive. Plus, Japan's main stock market index, the Nikkei 225, has been enjoying a rally, hitting 33-year highs. We find out why. And, is there such a thing as Beyoncé-nomics? She's being blamed for higher-than-expected inflation in Sweden.

