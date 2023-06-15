Life inside North Korea
From the BBC World Service: It's arguably the most secretive and isolated country on Earth. North Korea has cut itself off from the outside world, and its borders have been sealed for three years in response to the COVID pandemic. Some of those living in North Korea have risked their lives to tell the BBC about how they're struggling to survive. Plus, Japan's main stock market index, the Nikkei 225, has been enjoying a rally, hitting 33-year highs. We find out why. And, is there such a thing as Beyoncé-nomics? She's being blamed for higher-than-expected inflation in Sweden.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC