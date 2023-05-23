Let the TikTok legal battles begin

TikTok has filed the first legal challenge against Montana's near-total ban on the social media platform since the law was enacted earlier this month. We look at what both sides are likely to argue in the upcoming court battle. Plus, electric-vehicle makers are looking to shore up their supplies of lithium, a key ingredient in batteries, as competition for the resource intensifies. And finally, work requirements for social benefit programs like SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, are on the table as the White House and Congress race toward a deal to raise the debt ceiling.