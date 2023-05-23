Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Marketplace needs YOU! Donate now to help us reach our $350,000 goal to stay on track for the fiscal year! Give today
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Let the TikTok legal battles begin
May 23, 2023

Let the TikTok legal battles begin

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
TikTok has filed the first legal challenge against Montana's near-total ban on the social media platform since the law was enacted earlier this month. We look at what both sides are likely to argue in the upcoming court battle. Plus, electric-vehicle makers are looking to shore up their supplies of lithium, a key ingredient in batteries, as competition for the resource intensifies. And finally, work requirements for social benefit programs like SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, are on the table as the White House and Congress race toward a deal to raise the debt ceiling. 

Segments From this episode

TikTok sues against Montana's statewide ban

by Nova Safo and Nancy Marshall-Genzer

Marketplace’s Nova Safo explains what each side is likely to argue as Montana’s TikTok ban faces its first legal challenge.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

EV manufacturers look ahead amid high lithium demand

by Elizabeth Trovall

Marketplace’s Elizabeth Trovall reports on how EV manufacturers are dealing with increased competition to secure lithium used to produce batteries.

Listen Now
Share Now on:
Raising the Debt Ceiling

Work requirements for SNAP over 50 included in debt ceiling talks

by Ali Budner
May 23, 2023
Some Congressional Republicans want older Americans to prove that they work or are looking for work to get those benefits.
A sign alerting customers about SNAP food stamps benefits is displayed at a Brooklyn grocery store in New York City.
Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:25 AM PDT
9:10
2:56 AM PDT
12:12
7:44 AM PDT
1:50
5:43 PM PDT
18:01
May 22, 2023
27:19
May 19, 2023
14:41
May 18, 2023
52:42
What's really at the heart of the debt limit debate?
Marketplace
What's really at the heart of the debt limit debate?
This summer's travel crowds are expected to be record-setting
This summer's travel crowds are expected to be record-setting
The "crypto winter" didn't keep bitcoiners away from its annual conference
Marketplace Tech
The "crypto winter" didn't keep bitcoiners away from its annual conference
How could the government debt crisis affect individual investors? 
I've Always Wondered ...
How could the government debt crisis affect individual investors? 