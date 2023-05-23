Let the TikTok legal battles begin
TikTok has filed the first legal challenge against Montana's near-total ban on the social media platform since the law was enacted earlier this month. We look at what both sides are likely to argue in the upcoming court battle. Plus, electric-vehicle makers are looking to shore up their supplies of lithium, a key ingredient in batteries, as competition for the resource intensifies. And finally, work requirements for social benefit programs like SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, are on the table as the White House and Congress race toward a deal to raise the debt ceiling.
Segments From this episode
TikTok sues against Montana's statewide ban
Marketplace’s Nova Safo explains what each side is likely to argue as Montana’s TikTok ban faces its first legal challenge.
EV manufacturers look ahead amid high lithium demand
Marketplace’s Elizabeth Trovall reports on how EV manufacturers are dealing with increased competition to secure lithium used to produce batteries.
Work requirements for SNAP over 50 included in debt ceiling talks
Some Congressional Republicans want older Americans to prove that they work or are looking for work to get those benefits.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC