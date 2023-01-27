Our new Marketplace Crash Course is here to help. Sign-up for free, learn at your own pace.
Jerome Powell and co. gain ground on inflation
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, out this morning indicates that inflation tempered last month. FHN Financial Chief Economist Christopher Low helps us look behind the numbers. And, China's holdings of developing countries' debt is beginning to play into the wider U.S.-China relationship, says David Dollar of the Brookings Institution.
Segments From this episode
The Low-down on the Fed's inflation report
Christopher Low, Chief Economist at FHN Financial, breaks down this morning's PCE numbers.
Rising debt is “sand in the wheels” to the world’s poorest countries
We explain why rising debt payments owed by low-income countries are a U.S.-China issue.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC