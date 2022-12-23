Japan’s inflation hits fresh 40-year high
From the BBC World Service: For decades, inflation in Japan has been strictly controlled by the central bank. But in the past year, the yen has fallen dramatically against the dollar, driving up the cost of imports, and as a result – prices. Plus, we hear from Sir Ian McKellen on the post-COVID return of pantomimes – a festive British tradition, and a crucial part of the theater industry's year.
