Japan moves to restrict China chip exports
From the BBC World Service: Japan is planning to impose export restrictions on equipment used to manufacture semiconductors. The trade controls align with an American push to limit China's ability to make advanced chips. Plus, the outgoing head of the World Bank, David Malpass, tells us he's concerned about some of the loan conditions China has been giving to low income countries. And, we talk to the man behind one of the most successful ever cell phone games — the Candy Crush Saga.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC