It’s nothing but smiles on Wall Street
Jun 9, 2023

It’s nothing but smiles on Wall Street

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
It's official: the S&P 500 is officially in "bull market" territory. We get this week's Low-down on the recent market optimism with Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial. Plus, there are real economic consequences to poor air quality, including higher spending on medical treatment and lower spending on other industries. And finally, Turkey's recently re-elected president has put together an economic team that looks capable of handling the county's inflation problem.

Segments From this episode

The Low-down on the stock market's recent bullish turn

by Sabri Ben-Achour

Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, explains why traders have been feeling so good as of late.

With new government hires, Turkey may be headed back to economic sanity

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Ariana Rosas and Jarrett Dang
Jun 9, 2023
Recently re-elected President Erdogan's appointments to top government positions may signal a return to normal economic policy.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan acknowledges supporters at the presidential palace after winning reelection in a runoff on May 29, 2023 in Ankara, Turkey.
Chris McGrath/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

