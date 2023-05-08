Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

It’s a good time to be a post-college job seeker
May 8, 2023

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
The blockbuster jobs report released last week had particularly good news for one group of job-seekers: young people who have recently graduated college. According to the data, the job market is a lot stronger than in previous years because employers are still desperate to hire. Plus, the Biden administration is slated to beef up protections for airline consumers dealing with flight cancellations and other delays. And, amid an ongoing teacher shortage, some schools that offer bilingual education are looking for teachers outside the country. 

Segments From this episode

Biden administration looks to beef up consumer flight protections

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall Genzer explains what measures the White House has in store.
Why a Massachusetts school district is recruiting teachers from Brazil

by Carrie Jung
May 8, 2023
As a nationwide educator shortage persists, some districts are sponsoring immigrant work visas to attract and retain staff.
Bilingual teacher Juliana Santos listens to a student in her classroom at Potter Road Elementary.
Robin Lubbock/WBUR
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

