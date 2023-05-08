It’s a good time to be a post-college job seeker
The blockbuster jobs report released last week had particularly good news for one group of job-seekers: young people who have recently graduated college. According to the data, the job market is a lot stronger than in previous years because employers are still desperate to hire. Plus, the Biden administration is slated to beef up protections for airline consumers dealing with flight cancellations and other delays. And, amid an ongoing teacher shortage, some schools that offer bilingual education are looking for teachers outside the country.
Segments From this episode
Biden administration looks to beef up consumer flight protections
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall Genzer explains what measures the White House has in store.
Why a Massachusetts school district is recruiting teachers from Brazil
As a nationwide educator shortage persists, some districts are sponsoring immigrant work visas to attract and retain staff.
