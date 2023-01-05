Is the price cap squeezing Russian oil?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Exactly one month ago the U.S., European Union and allies like the U.K., Canada, Japan and Australia announced a price cap on Russian oil imports. On the same day, a European Union ban on all seaborne imports of Russian oil came into force too. We look at the impact so far, and what's likely to happen after a similar move against refined exports like diesel in February. Plus, we hear from the Turkish grocery delivery business Getir on the prospects for the sector.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC