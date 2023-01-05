Is the price cap squeezing Russian oil?

From the BBC World Service: Exactly one month ago the U.S., European Union and allies like the U.K., Canada, Japan and Australia announced a price cap on Russian oil imports. On the same day, a European Union ban on all seaborne imports of Russian oil came into force too. We look at the impact so far, and what's likely to happen after a similar move against refined exports like diesel in February. Plus, we hear from the Turkish grocery delivery business Getir on the prospects for the sector.