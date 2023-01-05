How We SurviveMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Is the price cap squeezing Russian oil?
Jan 5, 2023

Is the price cap squeezing Russian oil?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A Gazprom refinery on the outskirts of Moscow. Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Exactly one month ago the U.S., European Union and allies like the U.K., Canada, Japan and Australia announced a price cap on Russian oil imports. On the same day, a European Union ban on all seaborne imports of Russian oil came into force too. We look at the impact so far, and what's likely to happen after a similar move against refined exports like diesel in February. Plus, we hear from the Turkish grocery delivery business Getir on the prospects for the sector.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:34 AM PST
7:01
3:06 AM PST
10:47
7:27 AM PST
1:50
Jan 4, 2023
26:43
Jan 3, 2023
31:07
Dec 14, 2022
33:29
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Why layoffs are picking up at small businesses
Why layoffs are picking up at small businesses
'Tis the season of post-holiday gift returns
'Tis the season of post-holiday gift returns
The "sneaky practice" of shrinkflation has been driving up your grocery bills for years
The "sneaky practice" of shrinkflation has been driving up your grocery bills for years
Facing regular floods, a Louisiana town builds higher
Facing regular floods, a Louisiana town builds higher