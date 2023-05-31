Raising the Debt CeilingFinding Your PlaceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Marketplace is a public service newsroom powered by you. Give Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Is AI really a risk to humanity? Some CEOs say the opposite
May 31, 2023

Is AI really a risk to humanity? Some CEOs say the opposite

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
CARSTEN KOALL/AFP/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Tech industry leaders have repeated calls for controls on artificial intelligence, but Greg Jackson, CEO of Octopus Energy in the UK, says it's transforming work for the better. And in Ukraine, the BBC's Joe Tidy reports how demand for drones is skyrocketing as a new front emerges in its conflict with Russia.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:31 AM PDT
8:27
2:47 AM PDT
16:05
7:51 AM PDT
1:50
May 30, 2023
27:02
May 30, 2023
28:29
May 30, 2023
19:06
May 26, 2023
18:56
International tourists are coming back to the U.S. ... slowly
International tourists are coming back to the U.S. ... slowly
People over 55 are more glum about the economy, consumer survey says
People over 55 are more glum about the economy, consumer survey says
Biden plan to end homelessness is missing a crucial ingredient: more money
Finding Your Place
Biden plan to end homelessness is missing a crucial ingredient: more money
The Class of 2023 enters the workforce
My Economy
The Class of 2023 enters the workforce