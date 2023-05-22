Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Inside the racially-charged origins of welfare work requirements
May 22, 2023

Inside the racially-charged origins of welfare work requirements

Tim Boyle/Getty Images
The scramble to raise the nation's debt ceiling has featured prominent calls by Republicans to impose stricter work requirements for recipients of welfare. But today's debate on Capitol Hill stems from a much older fight over how the poor qualify for benefits. We spoke with Krissy Clark, host of Marketplace's investigative podcast The Uncertain Hour, about how racial bias played into the formation and early implementation of the rules we know today. And, this summer travel season may be record-setting, according to experts, as the pandemic emergency officially comes to an end worldwide. 

Segments From this episode

How the welfare-work system was built on racial inequity

by Nova Safo and Krissy Clark

Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with Krissy Clark, host of The Uncertain Hour, about the show’s newest season looking into the beginnings of welfare work requirements.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

