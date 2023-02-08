Inside the anti-labor history of austerity
Austerity, or government measures to cut spending in times of economic crisis, has a long history of being used to suppress the labor force, argues a new book called "The Capital Order." We speak to the author, Clara Mattei, an economics professor at the New School for Social Research. And, President Biden's State of the Union speech last night featured a heavy dose of economic policy, including a proposed billionaire tax.
Segments From this episode
Does austerity have a hidden agenda?
A new book explores the historical relationship between austerity, the labor force, and fascism.
A debrief of President Biden's State of the Union address
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
