Inside Ireland’s shrewd St. Patrick’s day diplomacy

It's St. Patrick's Day, meaning people around the world will be wearing green and celebrating Irish culture — even those who don't have roots there. But according to the BBC's Leanna Byrne, it's also a big day for Irish diplomacy and business, as the country uses its widely-recognized national day to foster economic ties around the world. And, we spoke with Yale's Steven Kelly about the limits of comparing the now-defunct Silicon Valley Bank with the rest of the financial system.