Donate what you can by midnight tonight and help us stay on track for our fiscal year.
Inside Ireland’s shrewd St. Patrick’s day diplomacy
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
It's St. Patrick's Day, meaning people around the world will be wearing green and celebrating Irish culture — even those who don't have roots there. But according to the BBC's Leanna Byrne, it's also a big day for Irish diplomacy and business, as the country uses its widely-recognized national day to foster economic ties around the world. And, we spoke with Yale's Steven Kelly about the limits of comparing the now-defunct Silicon Valley Bank with the rest of the financial system.
Segments From this episode
What lessons can we actually draw from the SVB collapse?
Steven Kelly at Yale explains why Silicon Valley Bank isn't representative of most financial institutions.
Why Ireland sends diplomats around the world on St. Patrick's day
The BBC's Leanna Byrne explains what goes into Ireland's shamrock diplomacy.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC