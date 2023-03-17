Silicon Valley Bank CollapseTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Inside Ireland’s shrewd St. Patrick’s day diplomacy
Mar 17, 2023

Inside Ireland’s shrewd St. Patrick’s day diplomacy

Jeremy O'Donnell/Getty Images
It's St. Patrick's Day, meaning people around the world will be wearing green and celebrating Irish culture — even those who don't have roots there. But according to the BBC's Leanna Byrne, it's also a big day for Irish diplomacy and business, as the country uses its widely-recognized national day to foster economic ties around the world. And, we spoke with Yale's Steven Kelly about the limits of comparing the now-defunct Silicon Valley Bank with the rest of the financial system. 

Segments From this episode

Music from the episode

If I Should Fall from Grace with God The Pogues

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

