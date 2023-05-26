Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Inflation rose again. Will that sway the Fed on rates?
May 26, 2023

Inflation rose again. Will that sway the Fed on rates?

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
The Fed's interest rate fight just got more complicated — the central bank's preferred gauge of inflation indicated that prices rose 0.4% last month, a speed-up from the previous month that saw a 0.1% increase. We talk to Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, about what that could mean for interest rates. And finally, a look at how drag show businesses in Nashville are doing amid the state's attempted crackdown.  

Segments From this episode

The Low-down on today's PCE inflation report

by Sabri Ben-Achour

Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, explains what the rise in the Fed’s PCE inflation could mean for future rate decisions.

