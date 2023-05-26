Donate now to help us reach our critical goal and stay on track for the fiscal year.
Inflation rose again. Will that sway the Fed on rates?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The Fed's interest rate fight just got more complicated — the central bank's preferred gauge of inflation indicated that prices rose 0.4% last month, a speed-up from the previous month that saw a 0.1% increase. We talk to Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, about what that could mean for interest rates. And finally, a look at how drag show businesses in Nashville are doing amid the state's attempted crackdown.
Segments From this episode
The Low-down on today's PCE inflation report
Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, explains what the rise in the Fed’s PCE inflation could mean for future rate decisions.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC