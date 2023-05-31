In some places, living unsheltered could become a crime
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
There are moves afoot in numerous states and cities to criminalize elements of homelessness, including living in encampments. As part of our ongoing "Finding Your Place" series exploring the issue, we talk to Ann Oliva, CEO of the nonpartisan National Alliance to End Homelessness, about these moves and what they say about the debate over how to handle the unhoused crisis. Plus, a group of players in the AI space has issued a stark warning that calls for greater regulation of the technology. And finally, the Sackler family, owners of Purdue Pharma, has reached a $6 billion opioid settlement that also shields those individuals from civil liability.
Segments From this episode
Dire warnings from tech experts about the future of AI
Marketplace’s Nova Safo explains what a group of global tech players is saying about the dangers of AI.
Purdue Pharma's Sackler family reaches $6 billion settlement
Marketplace’s Nancy Marshall-Genzer breaks down the settlement.
Inside the push to criminalize homelessness
"The proven strategy is ... to use housing as the base," and then add services, says Ann Oliva of the National Alliance to End Homelessness.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC