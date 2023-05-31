In some places, living unsheltered could become a crime

There are moves afoot in numerous states and cities to criminalize elements of homelessness, including living in encampments. As part of our ongoing "Finding Your Place" series exploring the issue, we talk to Ann Oliva, CEO of the nonpartisan National Alliance to End Homelessness, about these moves and what they say about the debate over how to handle the unhoused crisis. Plus, a group of players in the AI space has issued a stark warning that calls for greater regulation of the technology. And finally, the Sackler family, owners of Purdue Pharma, has reached a $6 billion opioid settlement that also shields those individuals from civil liability.