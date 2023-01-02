How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
In Brazil, Lula returns with the economy in his sights
Jan 2, 2023

In Brazil, Lula returns with the economy in his sights

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
President-elect of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva gestures to supporters as they head toward the National Congress for the presidential inauguration ceremony on January 1. Andressa Anholete/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Brazil's returning President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva promises to lead the fight against inequality. But the wider economic backdrop is gloomy — the head of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva thinks a third of the global economy will be in recession this year. Plus, India's Supreme Court has upheld the legality of the government's decision to abolish large denomination currency notes in 2016. And, we look at why Dubai has axed its alcohol tax.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:47 AM PST
7:41
1:17 AM PST
7:10
Dec 30, 2022
1:50
Dec 30, 2022
27:07
Dec 27, 2022
29:56
Dec 14, 2022
33:29
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Can Southwest regain passengers' trust?
Can Southwest regain passengers' trust?
As natural gas prices fall, coal's comeback may be short-lived
As natural gas prices fall, coal's comeback may be short-lived
Coming soon: new tax incentives for low-income people to save for retirement
Coming soon: new tax incentives for low-income people to save for retirement
High mortgage rates, recession fears: Who actually wants to buy a house in 2023?
High mortgage rates, recession fears: Who actually wants to buy a house in 2023?