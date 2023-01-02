In Brazil, Lula returns with the economy in his sights
From the BBC World Service: Brazil's returning President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva promises to lead the fight against inequality. But the wider economic backdrop is gloomy — the head of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva thinks a third of the global economy will be in recession this year. Plus, India's Supreme Court has upheld the legality of the government's decision to abolish large denomination currency notes in 2016. And, we look at why Dubai has axed its alcohol tax.
