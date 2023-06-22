This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

In a squeezed market, realtors and their clients get creative
Jun 22, 2023

In a squeezed market, realtors and their clients get creative

Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
With home sales still sluggish, real estate agents are seeing buyers compromise on dream homes and sellers try to sweeten deals. Plus, Republicans reconsider the free market, and some parts of the U.S. have a harder time finding workers than others.

Music from the episode

Skate Boyfriend Genes

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

