How U.S. green subsidies are forcing other nations to act

From the BBC World Service: When President Biden unveiled the Inflation Reduction Act last summer, the subsidies on offer turned heads around the world. Today the UK is unveiling its plans for a net-zero economy, and the European Union already has its Net Zero Industry Act. But do the policies cut the mustard with business? Plus, The Guardian newspaper has faced up to the slavery links of its founder. It now plans to invest around $12 million over the next decade in a program of restorative justice.