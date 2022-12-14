How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableThe Transistor at 75I've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

How Texas became instrumental in making the transistor a pop hit
Dec 14, 2022

How Texas became instrumental in making the transistor a pop hit

21st August 1962: A woman inspects the aerials of Floret transistor radios at the Radio Show at Earl's Court, London. (Photo by Reg Speller/Getty Images) Reg Speller/Getty Images
First, lawmakers are closing in on a federal budget deal to avoid government shutdown. For the next chapter in our series on the transistor, we examine the device's entry into mainstream culture.

Segments From this episode

The Transistor at 75

Taking the transistor mainstream with music on the go

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Dec 14, 2022
The transistor starts to shine when Texas Instruments asks Regency to make a radio for more mobile listening.
The Regency TR-1 was the first commercially manufactured transistor radio.
Joe Haupt via Wikimedia Commons
