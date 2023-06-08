How should the world regulate artificial intelligence?

From the BBC World Service: Britain is hosting the world's first global summit on the regulation of artificial intelligence this fall. The UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to discuss the event when he meets President Joe Biden at the White House today. Plus, can the cruise ship industry reduce its emissions? We hear from one player, MSC, which is using biogas to power its first net-zero emission voyage. And finally, Messi's next big move — sports journalist Joe Lowry explains the finances behind the Argentine soccer legend's decision to join Inter Miami.