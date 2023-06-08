Finding Your PlaceRaising the Debt CeilingThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Marketplace is a public service newsroom powered by you. Give Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
How should the world regulate artificial intelligence?
Jun 8, 2023

How should the world regulate artificial intelligence?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Tolga Akmen - WPA Pool/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Britain is hosting the world's first global summit on the regulation of artificial intelligence this fall. The UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to discuss the event when he meets President Joe Biden at the White House today. Plus, can the cruise ship industry reduce its emissions? We hear from one player, MSC, which is using biogas to power its first net-zero emission voyage. And finally, Messi's next big move — sports journalist Joe Lowry explains the finances behind the Argentine soccer legend's decision to join Inter Miami.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:28 AM PDT
8:22
3:12 AM PDT
10:49
2:57 AM PDT
1:50
5:04 PM PDT
17:01
3:55 PM PDT
28:56
Jun 1, 2023
28:34
May 30, 2023
19:06
30 years ago, Prince changed the way artists negotiate with the music industry
30 years ago, Prince changed the way artists negotiate with the music industry
Slowing wage increases are good news for the Fed, but bad news for workers
Slowing wage increases are good news for the Fed, but bad news for workers
The search for the perfect "dupe" might be more valuable than the dupe itself
The search for the perfect "dupe" might be more valuable than the dupe itself
Has Saudi Arabia bought golf?
Marketplace Morning Report
Has Saudi Arabia bought golf?