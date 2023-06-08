How should the world regulate artificial intelligence?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Britain is hosting the world's first global summit on the regulation of artificial intelligence this fall. The UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to discuss the event when he meets President Joe Biden at the White House today. Plus, can the cruise ship industry reduce its emissions? We hear from one player, MSC, which is using biogas to power its first net-zero emission voyage. And finally, Messi's next big move — sports journalist Joe Lowry explains the finances behind the Argentine soccer legend's decision to join Inter Miami.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC