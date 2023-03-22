How Ramadan drives a multi-billion dollar date industry
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: As the Islamic holy month of Ramadan gets underway, we look at the significance of dates and the multi-billion dollar business of supplying those breaking their fasts. Plus, Ukraine gets a $15bn boost from the International Monetary Fund, and we hear about the class action launched in Indonesia by parents whose children died or were injured by contaminated cough syrup.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC