How Netflix’s billions are changing South Korea’s media industry
From the BBC World Service: The boss of Netflix is in South Korea – a country that’s produced some of its biggest shows. But is Netflix's multibillion dollar investment in the country supporting, or hindering, the local media landscape? Plus, lower-income nations have long argued they deserve help because they face the greatest risks from climate change – can they strike a financing deal at a major international meeting in Paris this week? And, how an "anti-bleeding" fabric coated with an extract taken from shrimps is being used to treat injuries in Ukrainian war zones.
