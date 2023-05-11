The current economic climate is affecting everyone – Marketplace included. Give now to keep Marketplace going strong.
How is Europe looking to regulate artificial intelligence?
From the BBC World Service: With rapid gains being made in the world of AI, regulators are now scrambling to catch up. Lawmakers in Europe are today considering new rules to manage the industry. We hear from one of those who's been involved in drawing up the legislation. Plus, markets are poised for another rate rise from the Bank of England. And, how Cairo could become a center for fashion as it hosts its first Fashion Week this weekend.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC