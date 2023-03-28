How global powers vie for influence in Africa
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Vice President Kamala Harris has announced a $100m conflict prevention package for West Africa at the start of a week-long visit to the continent. We look at how Washington is seeking to counter the growing influence of China and Russia in Africa. Plus, Chinese billionaire Jack Ma is perhaps the most high profile name in a long list of businessmen to have recently disappeared from public life in China. It's all linked to President Xi's crackdown on big tech companies. So why did he reappear at a Chinese school? And, we take a look at the $300bn 'modest fashion' industry.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC