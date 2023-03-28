How global powers vie for influence in Africa

From the BBC World Service: Vice President Kamala Harris has announced a $100m conflict prevention package for West Africa at the start of a week-long visit to the continent. We look at how Washington is seeking to counter the growing influence of China and Russia in Africa. Plus, Chinese billionaire Jack Ma is perhaps the most high profile name in a long list of businessmen to have recently disappeared from public life in China. It's all linked to President Xi's crackdown on big tech companies. So why did he reappear at a Chinese school? And, we take a look at the $300bn 'modest fashion' industry.