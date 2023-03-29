How do you make hybrid work culture better? Empathy, for starters

As the trend of fully-remote work ebbs and employers push to bring workers back into offices, there's been an increasing focus on what makes a positive and productive workplace — or a company's "culture". We check in with consultant Keith Ferrazi, who argues that in an increasingly hybrid work world, companies can do a lot more to connect with employees, starting by fostering empathy and personal connection in their teams. Plus, a look into why Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has split into six different entities. And, a new California law is aiming to stem supposed price gouging by fossil fuel producers in the state.