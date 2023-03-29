Banks in TurmoilTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseThe Uncertain HourI've Always Wondered ...

How do you make hybrid work culture better? Empathy, for starters
Mar 29, 2023

How do you make hybrid work culture better? Empathy, for starters

Grady Reese/Getty Images
As the trend of fully-remote work ebbs and employers push to bring workers back into offices, there's been an increasing focus on what makes a positive and productive workplace — or a company's "culture". We check in with consultant Keith Ferrazi, who argues that in an increasingly hybrid work world, companies can do a lot more to connect with employees, starting by fostering empathy and personal connection in their teams. Plus, a look into why Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has split into six different entities. And, a new California law is aiming to stem supposed price gouging by fossil fuel producers in the state. 

