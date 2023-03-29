How do you make hybrid work culture better? Empathy, for starters
As the trend of fully-remote work ebbs and employers push to bring workers back into offices, there's been an increasing focus on what makes a positive and productive workplace — or a company's "culture". We check in with consultant Keith Ferrazi, who argues that in an increasingly hybrid work world, companies can do a lot more to connect with employees, starting by fostering empathy and personal connection in their teams. Plus, a look into why Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has split into six different entities. And, a new California law is aiming to stem supposed price gouging by fossil fuel producers in the state.
Segments From this episode
Chinese monolith Alibaba splits into six different entities
Marketplace's Nova Safo looks into what's behind the move.
How employers can create better hybrid working teams
Keith Ferrazzi, founder and chairman of Ferrazzi Greenlight, helps us look into how companies can effect that change.
