How a historical housing scandal resonates 50 years later
Apr 13, 2023

How a historical housing scandal resonates 50 years later

A. Vine/Daily Express/Getty Images
More than 50 years ago, a nationwide housing scandal involving predatory real-estate speculators and the Federal Housing Administration hastened the decline of many urban centers in cities like Detroit, Philadelphia, and New York City. Sunset Park, a neighborhood of Brooklyn, was among those hit particularly hard. We traveled to there with Majora Carter, a Bronx-based urban revitalization specialist, to explore the scandal and its enduring legacy. And, a federal appeals court has maintained access to an abortion drug previously blocked by a Texas lower court judge.

Segments From this episode

Federal appeals court maintains access to abortion drug — mostly

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports on the court's ruling and the possibility of a coming Supreme Court battle.
Half a century ago, a dream of affordable housing turned sour in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

by David Brancaccio and Jarrett Dang
Apr 13, 2023
The neighborhood's decline in the early 1970s had roots in a scandal surrounding a federal program meant to boost home ownership.
"Marketplace Morning Report" host David Brancaccio stands in what used to be his grandfather's bar in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn.
Jarrett Dang/Marketplace
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

