How a historical housing scandal resonates 50 years later

More than 50 years ago, a nationwide housing scandal involving predatory real-estate speculators and the Federal Housing Administration hastened the decline of many urban centers in cities like Detroit, Philadelphia, and New York City. Sunset Park, a neighborhood of Brooklyn, was among those hit particularly hard. We traveled to there with Majora Carter, a Bronx-based urban revitalization specialist, to explore the scandal and its enduring legacy. And, a federal appeals court has maintained access to an abortion drug previously blocked by a Texas lower court judge.