How a historical housing scandal resonates 50 years later
More than 50 years ago, a nationwide housing scandal involving predatory real-estate speculators and the Federal Housing Administration hastened the decline of many urban centers in cities like Detroit, Philadelphia, and New York City. Sunset Park, a neighborhood of Brooklyn, was among those hit particularly hard. We traveled to there with Majora Carter, a Bronx-based urban revitalization specialist, to explore the scandal and its enduring legacy. And, a federal appeals court has maintained access to an abortion drug previously blocked by a Texas lower court judge.
Segments From this episode
Federal appeals court maintains access to abortion drug — mostly
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports on the court's ruling and the possibility of a coming Supreme Court battle.
Half a century ago, a dream of affordable housing turned sour in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
The neighborhood's decline in the early 1970s had roots in a scandal surrounding a federal program meant to boost home ownership.
