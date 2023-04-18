Public media is independent, community-supported media for the public good.
Hollywood could be headed for a strike
Hollywood film and TV writers have voted almost unanimously to give their union the authority to call a strike. This would happen if negotiators fail to reach a new contract by May 1. We take a look at the sticking points. Plus, it's worth taking stock on how far we've come in the fight against inflation. Believe it or not things are looking up. But wages still lag behind and it's going to take some time before price rises slow to a more "normal" rate. And, many so-called affordable cities are not so affordable anymore. Take Houston, for example. It's getting harder and harder for residents there to make ends meet.
Segments From this episode
Believe it or not, inflation is getting better
But how much longer do we have to go until it's back to a more "normal" level? David Kelly, chief global strategist at JP Morgan Funds, has more.
Climbing housing costs rob Houston of reputation for affordability
Many Houston residents spend well over 30% of their income on shelter. On top of that, transportation costs are a growing burden on commuters.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC