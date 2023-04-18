Hollywood could be headed for a strike

Hollywood film and TV writers have voted almost unanimously to give their union the authority to call a strike. This would happen if negotiators fail to reach a new contract by May 1. We take a look at the sticking points. Plus, it's worth taking stock on how far we've come in the fight against inflation. Believe it or not things are looking up. But wages still lag behind and it's going to take some time before price rises slow to a more "normal" rate. And, many so-called affordable cities are not so affordable anymore. Take Houston, for example. It's getting harder and harder for residents there to make ends meet.