Hollywood actors strike over pay and AI

From the BBC World Service: It's the biggest industry walk-out in 60 years. The Screen Actors Guild wants streaming giants to agree to a fairer profit split and better working conditions; it also wants to protect actors from being usurped by digital replicas. After the 2011 tsunami in Japan, more than 1,000,000 tonnes of radioactive waste water built up in tanks on the Fukushima nuclear site, which Japan now has permission to release into the Pacific Ocean. The French government is encouraging people to ignore fashion trends by repairing existing clothes