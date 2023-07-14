Hollywood actors strike over pay and AI
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: It's the biggest industry walk-out in 60 years. The Screen Actors Guild wants streaming giants to agree to a fairer profit split and better working conditions; it also wants to protect actors from being usurped by digital replicas. After the 2011 tsunami in Japan, more than 1,000,000 tonnes of radioactive waste water built up in tanks on the Fukushima nuclear site, which Japan now has permission to release into the Pacific Ocean. The French government is encouraging people to ignore fashion trends by repairing existing clothes
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC