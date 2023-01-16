Economic PulseMy EconomyEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioI've Always Wondered ...

High energy bills are here to stay
Jan 16, 2023

High energy bills are here to stay

JOHANSEN/NTB Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: The boss of one of the world's biggest energy firms, Equinor, is warning households not to expect energy bills to return to pre-pandemic prices. Anders Opedal was speaking to the BBC as he headed to the World Economic Forum in Davos, which starts today. Meanwhile Mexico has banned smoking in all public places, giving it some of the toughest rules in the world. Plus there are complaints about price rises in Croatia, just over two weeks after it adopted the Euro as currency.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

