High energy bills are here to stay

From the BBC World Service: The boss of one of the world's biggest energy firms, Equinor, is warning households not to expect energy bills to return to pre-pandemic prices. Anders Opedal was speaking to the BBC as he headed to the World Economic Forum in Davos, which starts today. Meanwhile Mexico has banned smoking in all public places, giving it some of the toughest rules in the world. Plus there are complaints about price rises in Croatia, just over two weeks after it adopted the Euro as currency.