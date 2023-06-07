Finding Your PlaceRaising the Debt CeilingThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...

Has Saudi Arabia bought golf?
Jun 7, 2023

Has Saudi Arabia bought golf?

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Golf's breakaway LIV Golf Series, backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, has struck a deal that will see it merge with the established PGA Tour. The BBC's Olie D'Albertanson reports. Plus, Emily Nicolle from Bloomberg News explains why the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has temporarily frozen Binance's assets. And finally, the BBC's Monica Miller reports on a former TikTok executive saying that members of the Chinese Communist Party gained access to its data in Hong Kong in 2018.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

