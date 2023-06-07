Has Saudi Arabia bought golf?

From the BBC World Service: Golf's breakaway LIV Golf Series, backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, has struck a deal that will see it merge with the established PGA Tour. The BBC's Olie D'Albertanson reports. Plus, Emily Nicolle from Bloomberg News explains why the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has temporarily frozen Binance's assets. And finally, the BBC's Monica Miller reports on a former TikTok executive saying that members of the Chinese Communist Party gained access to its data in Hong Kong in 2018.