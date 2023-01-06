How We SurviveMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Has inflation in the eurozone peaked?
Jan 6, 2023

Has inflation in the eurozone peaked?

ANDRE PAIN/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: The inflation rate of the EU countries in the eurozone has fallen for the second month in a row. We discuss if it's finally peaked. Plus, a Chinese firm has signed a contract with Afghanistan's Taliban government to drill oil in the north of the country. Also, tobacco companies will now have to foot the bill to clean up cigarette butts in Spain. And, we find out what life is like for four British women who have been chosen to run a post office in Antarctica.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

