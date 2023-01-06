Has inflation in the eurozone peaked?

From the BBC World Service: The inflation rate of the EU countries in the eurozone has fallen for the second month in a row. We discuss if it's finally peaked. Plus, a Chinese firm has signed a contract with Afghanistan's Taliban government to drill oil in the north of the country. Also, tobacco companies will now have to foot the bill to clean up cigarette butts in Spain. And, we find out what life is like for four British women who have been chosen to run a post office in Antarctica.