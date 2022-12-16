Happy birthday to the transistor
Congress is trying to get TikTok banned in the U.S. over cybersecurity concerns. The final part of our series on the transistor chronicles how two men – one from Egypt, the other from Korea – became key figures in its development.
Segments From this episode
The transistor's story is one of innovation and immigration
Mohamed Atalla of Egypt and Dawon Kahng of Korea are responsible for the technology that helped harness the transistor's power.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC