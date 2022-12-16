How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Happy birthday to the transistor
Dec 16, 2022

Happy birthday to the transistor

Getty Images
Congress is trying to get TikTok banned in the U.S. over cybersecurity concerns. The final part of our series on the transistor chronicles how two men – one from Egypt, the other from Korea – became key figures in its development. 

The Transistor at 75

The transistor's story is one of innovation and immigration

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Dec 16, 2022
Mohamed Atalla of Egypt and Dawon Kahng of Korea are responsible for the technology that helped harness the transistor's power.
The technology developed by two immigrants at Bell Labs in 1959 allowed transistors to become small enough so that more could fit on a microprocessor.
krystiannawrocki/Getty Images
